Lewiston man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI

Aug. 25—The Lewiston man who hit a 10-year-old boy with his vehicle in April pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of aggravated DUI in exchange for all other charges being dropped.

If a judge accepts the terms of a binding plea agreement, 20-year-old Kheten J. Brown would receive an underlying sentence of 3-7 years in prison, with the court retaining jurisdiction. That means Brown would undergo a period of rehabilitation during his first year behind bars, after which a judge could release him on probation if there is sufficient progress.

Brown's defense is free to argue for probation at his sentencing hearing, according to the terms of the plea. Brown's driver's license would also be suspended and he could be ordered to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to the family of Phillip Spataro. The court could also order a civil penalty of up to $5,000, and the victims can make impact statements at sentencing.

Brown originally faced a charge of felony DUI and two charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain vehicle insurance and driving without privileges, all misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Brown told officers with the Lewiston Police Department he was driving about 25 mph over the posted speed limit on Eighth Avenue Boulevard in Lewiston when he saw 10-year-old Phillip Spataro on a green bike, and his father, Christopher Spataro, crossing the street.

After Brown allegedly struck the father and son, the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital at Spokane for treatment of a fractured skull. His father did not require medical treatment. Phillip Spataro has since returned home and is recovering.

Second District Judge Jay Gaskill ordered a presentence investigation of Brown's background and scheduled a Nov. 3 status conference with Judge Jeff Brudie as the next hearing in the case. A sentencing date will likely be set at that hearing.

