Lewiston man pleads guilty to stalking as part of deal

Aug. 18—A Lewiston man who had been facing life in prison over a host of felony charges pleaded guilty to a single count of stalking Tuesday and could serve up to five years probation as part of plea agreement.

Nez Perce County prosecutors initially charged Aaron B. Lougee, 37, with placing a hoax destructive device at his mother's home to protect it from break-ins in one case from late June. He posted bond and was released the next day, only to be arrested again on charges alleging rape, sodomy and stalking. He has been held at the Nez Perce County jail on a $75,000 bond ever since.

At Tuesday's hearing, defense attorney Rick Cuddihy told 2nd District Judge Carl Kerrick that Lougee has viable legal defenses against each of the charges. But he conceded that the state would likely be able to prove the stalking charge at trial, so Lougee agreed to plead guilty in exchange for all the other counts being dropped.

On the stalking charge, Cuddihy said it wasn't Lougee's intent to stalk the victim, but he understood how his actions were interpreted that way.

According to court documents, Lougee and the victim had been in a relationship that ended earlier this year after an alleged sexual encounter in February that resulted in the rape and sodomy charges that were susequently dropped. Lougee then began stalking her between April 1 and June 15, with behavior that included frequently driving by the woman's home while revving his engine or honking, watching her with binoculars, telling her that he was watching her home at night and once sitting below her window "listening to her" while she slept.

In one encounter between Lougee and the woman in front of her home, he allegedly had a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol. The woman told police his behavior was disturbing to her and scaring her children.

Lougee's first arrest came June 30, after his mother reported finding what appeared to be an explosive device. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $5,000 in that case, based on Lougee's mother, Susan Lougee, saying she did not fear her son. He claimed to have set the device in an attempt to scare would-be burglars.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, Lougee will receive an underlying sentence of 3-5 years in prison that will be suspended in lieu of five years probation. A no-contact order between him and the victim would remain in place for the duration of his probation.

Kerrick released Lougee on his own recognizance pending sentencing. Lougee also waived his right to a presentence investigation at Tuesday's hearing, and Kerrick set a status conference for Thursday.

