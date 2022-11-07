Lewiston man pleads guilty to stealing from Wilton church, theft of gun and catalytic converters

Nov. 7—FARMINGTON — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin County District Court to multiple charges in 11 cases spanning Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

The charges against Christopher W. Veilleux, 34, ranged from burglary, forgery and theft in Wilton, including a church, to stealing multiple catalytic converters from vehicles in Rumford and Wilton to taking a firearm in Farmington.

The crime spree began in March with a charge of operating under the influence in Auburn. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 days and given a 150-day loss of license.

Justice Julia Lipez sentenced Veilleux to five, five-year sentences with all but 15 months suspended on each related case. He will serve the sentences all at the same time.

He also is required to pay a total of $14,600.20 in restitution to individuals, businesses and a church. Some charges were dismissed in cases while others had unconditional discharges. There are also fines, court fees and surcharges attached to the cases.

Veilleux pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a firearm from a Farmington resident June 8 and violation of condition of release. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 15 months suspended, followed by 30 months of probation on the first charge.

He was sentenced to five years with all but 15 months suspended on a charge of burglary in June at Creative Wood Products in Wilton. He also pleaded guilty to theft and violating condition of release, which were unconditionally discharged.

Veilleux also pleaded guilty to burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation condition of release that occurred June 27 at a Wilton residence. He was sentenced to five years with all but 15 months suspended and two years probation.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 15 months suspended and two years probation after pleading guilty to burglary and theft by unauthorized taking at St. Luke's Episcobal Church in Wilton between June 25 and 26. Items taken included silver serving ware, a silver chalice and a computer.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation condition of release for taking catalytic converters and damaging vehicles in May at Gillman's Auto Service & U-Haul in Rumford. He was sentenced to five years with all but 15 months suspended and two years probation on the aggravated criminal mischief charge. The theft and violation charges were unconditionally discharged.