Lewiston man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, intent to deliver charges

Apr. 26—A Lewiston man who was indicted by a grand jury pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and intent to deliver fentanyl.

Eric S. Taylor, 52, was arraigned Wednesday before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. Monson read the indictment out loud in the courtroom which states that Taylor is accused by a grand jury of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for allegedly delivering fentanyl Oct. 4 to Samantha G. Russell, who later died of an overdose. The indictment was signed by a grand jury member as well as Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith. However, Monson didn't read the name of the grand jury member or a list of witnesses on the indictment because the records from the grand jury are sealed.

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison for the charge of involuntary manslaughter, as well as a $10,000 fine and up to life in prison for the charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as well as a $20,000 fine.

Monson set a trial for Oct. 16 to remain within the six-month speedy trial requirements, but he acknowledged the trial could be extended if necessary.

Defense attorney Payden Ard said that gathering information and evidence for the trial could be more difficult because of the indictment, which is sealed, and there is no probable cause affidavit. With an indictment, the grand jury determines if there is probable cause to continue the case, whereas an arrest by a law enforcement officer includes a probable cause affidavit outlining the information and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.