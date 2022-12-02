Lewiston man sentenced in rape of 16-year-old girl

Dec. 2—A 21-year-old man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the rape of 16-year-old girl.

Dillon P. Blake, of Lewiston, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Gaskill imposed a sentence of three years fixed and 17 years indeterminate with the total sentence not to exceed 20 years. That means Blake will have to serve at least three years and not more than 20 years, but he could be released before the 20 year sentence has ended.

Blake was also on probation for a felony aggravated battery from June 2020 when the rape took place. Gaskill also imposed the sentence for the aggravated battery because of the probation violation. The additional sentence will be served at the same time as the sentence for the rape and will be three years fixed and nine years indeterminate with the total not to exceed 12 years.

At the sentencing, deputy prosecutor Kali Jo Parker argued that Blake should have a prison sentence because of the high level of risk to reoffend, which was determined in a psychosexual evaluation. The evaluation also stated that Blake can't be supervised in the community, wouldn't be responsive to treatment and has psychopathic traits.

Parker said that given his criminal history with the aggravated battery, Blake continues to create victims.

"There is no doubt he is a considerable risk to the community, especially minor girls," Parker said.

Blake's public defender, Rick Cuddihy, asked Gaskill to send Blake to a rider program because of his age, where he could get treatment that he hasn't received.

"He deserves the benefit of treatment; sending him to prison for three years, he won't get treatment," Cuddihy said.

Blake also addressed the court and apologized to the victim and victim's family and requested to be sent to a treatment program. He said he takes responsibility for his actions and will accept the sentence.

Gaskill noted Blake's age, but was more concerned about the charges of the rape and aggravated battery and declined the request for treatment. In addition to the charges, he cited the psychosexual evaluation's assessment of the high risk to reoffend and lack of response to treatment.

Story continues

"Based on all of that, I have to look at protection of society, which didn't occur in the last case," Gaskill said in reference to the crime taking place when Blake was on probation.

Blake was charged in April for the rape that took place when he was living at the Hillary Motel in North Lewiston. He and the victim met on the social media app, Snapchat, and he took her to the motel.

At the motel, Blake raped her twice and when she wanted to leave he grabbed her by the neck, choking her and put a knife to her neck. The victim was able to take the knife away and get away from Blake and returned home to her parents, who later called the police.

Blake pleaded guilty to the charges in September.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.