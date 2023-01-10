Lewiston man sentenced for shooting at a house

Jan. 10—AUBURN — A Lewiston man who fired a gun at a house two years ago admitted to two felonies Tuesday.

Jauston Sanders, 30, was sentenced in Androscoggin County Superior Court to three years in prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; the first count punishable by up to five years in prison, the second, 10 years.

Justice Harold Stewart II suspended two years of that sentence in accordance with a plea agreement reached between Sanders and prosecutors.

He must report to Androscoggin County Jail next week to begin serving his sentence at a state prison.

After his release from prison, he will be on probation for two years.

Police said Sanders fired a gun in the direction of a house on Webster Street on Aug. 21, 2021.

In 2017, Sanders was convicted of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a felony.

He had been charged with attempted murder and attempted elevated aggravated assault after a Nov. 4, 2016, incident in Lewiston during which he fired shots from a handgun into the driver's seat of a car, which he claimed he had done in self-defense.