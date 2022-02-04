Lewiston man to serve at least 7.5 years in prison for lewd conduct with a child

Feb. 4—The 64-year-old Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child last November will spend 7.5 years to life in prison after his sentencing Thursday in Nez Perce County District Court.

According to court files, Daniel K. Grim touched a girl in a sexual manner over a span of several years when she was between the approximate ages of 5 and 8, starting around 2011. The alleged abuse came to light last spring when the girl told a school counselor. The counselor called police, and the girl subsequently told investigators that Grim molested her on multiple occasions during visits to his 24th Street home in Lewiston.

In an impact statement read by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, the victim said Grim made her feel guilty, gross and made her question her self worth. The victim also described how the incidents caused depression that led to suicidal thoughts and poor performance at school.

The victim required inpatient treatment for mental health issues and still requires medication to cope with the fallout of Grim's abuse, according to the letter. Her parents also appeared at the Zoom hearing, with the father saying he sees his child suffer every day because of the abuse. He called Grim a predator who should never be allowed to leave prison, and said his child has expressed fears that he would get out and hurt her again.

Grim cried and apologized for his actions when given an opportunity to speak. He has been in custody at the Nez Perce County jail on a $400,000 bond since his arrest last June. Lewiston police took him into custody after his release from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he had been taken for treatment after a suicide attempt shortly before the charges were filed.

Grim has a previous conviction for child sexual abuse. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 16 in 2004 in Latah County, where a judge sentenced him to six months of treatment at a state prison before releasing him and imposing six years of probation. Grim successfully completed probation on that case in 2010.

