Lewiston man will serve one year for killing

Sep. 30—The Lewiston man who shot and killed an alleged burglar last year as the man tried to escape into the Waha woods will serve up to one year in the Nez Perce County jail and up to seven years probation.

Second District Judge Jeff Brudie sentenced Daren M. McCann to a suspended term of 3-7 years in prison Wednesday as part of a binding plea agreement. Prosecutors initially charged McCann, 57, with second-degree murder for the Aug. 4, 2020, shooting death of Jerry Glass Jr., 49, of Spokane, after he caught Glass burglarizing his Soldiers Meadow cabin.

McCann pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in May after mediation led to the plea agreement, but Brudie initially balked at the deal as too lenient. But Wednesday the judge said attorneys for the defense and prosecution convinced him to "begrudgingly" accept the agreement at an August hearing.

Defense attorney Scott Chapman asked for home detention for his client if Brudie did chose to impose jail time, partly because of McCann's medical issues and the risks of contracting COVID-19 in the confines of a county jail. And even though Brudie did agree with Chapman that McCann has no prior criminal history and is unlikely to reoffend, he said some punishment was warranted.

"I still have to consider the fact that this conduct of yours did cause a loss of life, and you are responsible for that," Brudie said to McCann, pointing to the victim impact statements from members of Glass' family. "That kind of impact on that family lasts forever, and that's a consequence of your decision-making process that day."

According to court records, McCann allegedly shot Glass after he had gone to check on his and his neighbors' cabins after hearing reports that Glass had been burglarizing cabins in the area. Glass had raced away from a Whitman County traffic stop two days earlier in a stolen vehicle, which he crashed in the Zaza Grade area near the cabins.

McCann found Glass on the lower floor of his cabin during his check and placed him under citizen's arrest. He marched Glass at gunpoint down Soldiers Meadow Road to find a cellphone signal so he could call police. Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated that McCann told sheriff's deputies that he and Glass had gone about two-tenths of a mile on the road when Glass shoved him and ran into the woods.

Glass was 30 to 35 yards away when McCann allegedly fired one shot into the ground, then another shot at Glass, who screamed, "You shot me." McCann called the sheriff's office to report the incident, and deputies who subsequently searched the area found Glass dead in some bushes with a single gunshot wound in the middle of his back.

The deputies also testified that McCann told them he shot at Glass because he was afraid he might keep breaking into cabins and potentially hurt anyone who might be inside.

"I know that the victim in this matter had been under the attention of law enforcement, had allegedly been involved in the eluding activities as well as the property matters in Waha you were concerned with when you went to that location," Brudie said. "None of those things, of course, were punishable by death, and that was not your decision to make at the side of the road in Waha."

Brudie said the other factor he needed to consider when imposing a sentence is the message to society. And the message he wanted to send is that violence is not an answer.

"I think people that view guns as solutions sometimes think that taking a life would be easy," he said. "And it is not. And I'm sure you can attest to that now."

McCann apologized for his actions, both to the court and to the members of Glass' family who viewed the sentencing remotely via Zoom. He asked for their forgiveness, and said he would act differently if he could go back in time.

Brudie also ordered McCann to pay court costs. But he didn't impose a civil penalty at Wednesday's hearing, saying he would take it under advisement and issue a written ruling at a future date. He also gave McCann two weeks to get his affairs in order before he has to report to jail to begin serving his time.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.