Lewiston man threatened to shoot bank clerk, police say

Jul. 3—LEWISTON — A local man accused of robbing a bank on Sabattus Street on Wednesday told a teller he would shoot her if she didn't give him $2,000, according to court records.

Nickolas King, 31, of 88 Bartlett St. appeared in Lewiston District Court on Friday via videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he was held in lieu of $7,500 cash bail.

He faces a felony charge of robbery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of violating a condition of his release from jail on an earlier charge.

Judge Jennifer Archer said she would allow King to be released on $1,000 cash bail if he were supervised.

Police responded to a panic alarm Wednesday afternoon at Auburn Savings bank.

Bank employees told police that King could be identified by a large tattooed letter "C" on the right side of his neck for "Cammi" and described his clothing, which included a ball cap and sandals, according to an affidavit written by Detective Charles Weaver.

A bank clerk told police the man fitting King's description entered the bank through the front door and went directly to her work station. He placed an envelope on the counter in front of her. Written on it was: "Put $2,000 in the envelope or I'm going to shoot you." The clerk followed the directions. As she made her way to the cash drawer, the man shouted, "No reaching, no ink! What are you doing? Don't reach for anything or I'll shoot you!" the affidavit said.

When the clerk was putting cash in the envelope, she told police the man had held his hand behind his back, "as if he was holding a firearm," according to Weaver's affidavit.

Bank workers told police the robber appeared to be "shaky" and "nervous" and "under the influence

due to his erratic behavior," Weaver wrote.

A police officer's dog tracked King's scent from the bank to behind the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, Weaver wrote.

King was found to have fit the description given by the bank employees, along with clothing the robber was described as having worn, plus the neck tattoo.

Because King "appeared to be suffering the ill effects of drug use," he was taken after his arrest to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center for evaluation, the affidavit said.

After he was cleared by the hospital, he was taken to jail.

Weaver wrote that King admitted to having robbed the bank.

Judge Archer set the conditions of King's release from jail to include no possession of alcohol, illegal drugs or dangerous weapons for which he can be searched at random.

King may not be on the property of any Auburn Savings nor return to the branch at 325 Sabattus St. He must not have any contact with the bank workers who are witnesses in the case.

Archer also appointed an attorney to represent King.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Hudson-MacRae said King's criminal history included a number of bail and probation violations and convictions for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, theft and burglary.

Nickolas King, 31, of Lewiston is taken into custody Wednesday afternoon behind the Lewiston Armory. He is charged with robbing Auburn Savings bank on Sabattus Street and is being held in jail. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

