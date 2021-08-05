Lewiston man's body found in Farwell Street yard

Aug. 5—LEWISTON — Police went to Farwell Street Thursday afternoon after a body was discovered in the yard of a home.

At about 12 p.m., Police responded to reports of a body found on a lawn next to a fence at the edge of the yard.

Police later identified the deceased as 60-year-old Marcel Baril of Lewiston. Baril did not live in the Farwell Street home where his body was found.

Lewiston and Maine State Police are investigating the death. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.