Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene

Dec. 15—LEWISTON — Murder suspect Eddie Massie was captured early Thursday in Greene, four days after police discovered the body of a 25-year-old woman in an apartment building on Pierce Street in Lewiston.

Since Sunday, police have been searching for the 40-year-old Lewiston man. The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant early Thursday morning for 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene, according to a statement from Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. Massie was located and arrested on the outstanding murder warrant, according to Moss' statement.

The search was the result of a collaborative investigation involving the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police.

Howard's body was found Sunday night in a second floor hallway at 108 Pierce St. Police have not said how she died, although several witnesses reported she had been shot in the head. A Birch Street resident reported that shortly after the killing, Massie briefly held him at gunpoint while making his escape.

While he was on the loose, police had described Massie, known on the street as Fast Eddie and TT, as armed and dangerous. Local, state and federal law enforcement officials had been searching for him around the clock in the early part of the week. A warrant was issued early in the week charging Massie with murder.

Howard was also known locally as Lacresha Ida-Mae. According to friends, she's a mother of a young son and has several relatives in the area. She had lived in the Rumford area for a time.

No motive for the killing has been offered by police.

Some who knew Howard said she and Massie had been in a relationship but that Howard had been trying to leave him.

Massie was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and will be held without bail until his initial court appearance.