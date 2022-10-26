Lewiston murder suspect held without bail

Oct. 26—LEWISTON — A local man charged with murder will be held without bail, a judge ruled Monday.

Barry Zollarcoffer, 47, was arrested Friday and later charged with intentional or knowing murder.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Nicholas Blake, 37, of Lewiston was killed Oct. 19 in the River and Oxford streets area.

Zollarcoffer didn't enter a plea to the charge, which can't proceed to trial unless a grand jury were to hand up an indictment on the charge or if he were to waive indictment.

Attorneys did not argue bail Monday. A December conference among the parties is planned.

Zollarcoffer will remain at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Eighth District Court Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson appointed Lewiston criminal defense lawyer James Howaniec to represent Zollarcoffer.

A police affidavit detailing facts leading to the arrest was sealed by the judge.

Police had surrounded a home at the end of River Street on the night of Oct. 19 shortly after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Shortly after 7 p.m. that night, residents near the intersection of River and Oxford streets reported hearing gunfire, witnesses said. A short time later, police swarmed the area and quickly began evacuating two floors at 171 Oxford St., near the end of River Street.

Police found Blake dead inside a home at 70 River St., police said.

Witnesses reported Blake had been shot.

Zollarcoffer was arrested Friday after police executed a search at 12 River St. where he was found about 4 p.m. Police had also searched a home in Rumford while seeking his whereabouts.

He was questioned at the Lewiston police station late Friday afternoon.