Lewiston Party House case will go to trial despite death of one defendant

Aug. 31—LEWISTON — For the first time, Niagara County prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Lewiston "Party House" mom Tricia Vacanti is deceased.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia told Lewiston Town Court Justice Hugh Gee that she had "carefully reviewed the death certificate" for Vacanti and was "satisfied with it." Savioa did not, in open court, reveal the cause of death that was indicated on the death certificate for Vacanti.

The assistant DA also did not say who had provided the death certificate to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Brian Melber, who told Gee he was appearing at the Tuesday court conference on behalf of Vacanti and her husband, Gary Sullo, left the Lewiston Town Hall without speaking to reporters. Defense attorney Daniel Henry, who represents Vacanti and Sullo's neighbor, Jessica Long, also left the court without stopping to speak to reporters.

Vacanti, Sullo and Long are all accused of allowing booze and pot-fueled teenage parties in Vacanti's Mountain View Drive home, earning the residence the moniker of the "Lewiston Party House."

Local police and prosecutors had been anticipating Tuesday's court proceeding in their effort to gain more information about Vacanti's death on July 3. Vacanti had been accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to at least three teenage girls, who then claimed they were sexually assaulted in her home by her teenage son.

Niagara County prosecutors charged Vacanti, 51, with 41 counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors had said that they would seek details about Vacanti's demise, which occurred under what can best be described as murky circumstances.

Before the Tuesday court appearance, District Attorney Brian Seaman said his office had not been officially notified of Vacanti's death and that he would seek information about what had happened to her.

Savoia spent about 20 minutes in Gee's chambers, along with Melber and Henry, before the justice took the bench and told the lawyers, "I want you to understand I'm very sorry."

Attorney Steven Cohen, who represents one of the victims of Vacanti's son, Christopher Belter, in a civil suit against Vacanti, Sullo and Long, criticized the in-chambers meeting.

"A case like this should not be discussed (in chambers)," Cohen said. "But I am pleased that (the district attorney) has apparently not offered a plea (deal) in this case."

Sovoia did tell Gee that after her review of Vacanti's death certificate, the charges against her would be "abated on account of her death." That means the 41 counts that Vacanti had faced will not move forward as a result of her death.

Cohen said he felt that was a better outcome than simply dismissing the charges against Vacanti.

Sovoia told Gee that "both the people and the defense are ready for trial" on the remaining charges against Sullo and Long. Vacanti and Sullo, 57, were charged in 2019 with 19 combined counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the teen parties at their home.

In January 2020, Niagara County prosecutors leveled an additional 22 counts of endangering and unlawful dealing against Vacanti and another eight counts of the same allegations against Sullo.

Long, 43, has been charged with single counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gee did not set a trial date for the case. He instead set a status conference for Sept. 20.

Standing with his client outside the town hall, Cohen said, "Tomorrow we are going to contact Brian Seaman and let him him know that (his client) will be available 24 hours a day, any day of the week, because (she) wants justice done. and it's unfortunate that we will not be able to dispose (Vacanti) and we will be unable to have Tricia Vacanti answer tough questions."

Looking at his client, Cohen said, "You will not be able to get the closure you deserve."

Cohen said his civil lawsuit and another, filed by a different victim of Belter, are stalled by the pending criminal charges against Sullo and Long.

The criminal cases against the three adults are companion proceedings to a criminal indictment that was filed against Belter. Belter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse for encounters with four teenaged girls that occurred during parties at the family's home in 2017 and 2018.

in November 2021, now retired Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Belter to eight years of probation. Murphy said that he had "agonized" and then prayed for guidance on how to sentence Belter, finally concluding prison time "would be inappropriate."

A month later, in December 2021, Murphy classified Belter as Level 3 sex offender. Level 3 is the most serious classification and legally indicates a "sexual predator." Belter was also declared a sexually violent offender.

In his civil lawsuit Cohen had alleged that Vacanti had "groomed" his client before she was raped. The suit contends that before the victim, identified in court papers as "M.M.," was attacked on Aug. 2, 2018, Vacanti built a relationship "with the intention of grooming (her)" and other girls "to be prey for her predator son."

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Gazette was able to learn that Lewiston police were called to the home that Vacanti shared with Sullo, at 620 Mountain View Drive, at 2:36 p.m. July 3. The call was described by Lewiston police as an "assist EMTs" call.

A Lewiston police captain told the Gazette that officers went to the home and saw Vacanti "being loaded into an ambulance. The captain said that Vacanti "was alert and talking to the EMTs" and was then transported to Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

Lewiston police said "a couple of days later" they were informed that Vacanti "had passed." What happened after Vacanti was taken by ambulance from her home, remains a mystery.

The Gazette has been unable to confirm if Vacanti ever arrived at Mount St. Mary's Hospital or if she was treated there. Reached by the Gazette, Niagara County Coroner Laura Sweney-Goodlander, who reportedly handled the processing of Vacanti's death, refused to provide any information.

The Gazette was ultimately able to confirm Vacanti's death by speaking to an individual who attended her funeral. The individual described the funeral as "very sad" but declined to discuss any other aspects of Vacanti's passing.

An email exchange with Melber also failed to elicit any significant information about his client's death. In his response to a reporter's query, asking if Vacanti was deceased and when she died and the circumstances surrounding her passing, Melber said only that he was "still involved" in her pending criminal case.

When asked directly, in a subsequent email, if his client was deceased, Melber did not respond.

A Freedom of Information request for a copy of Vacanti's death certificate was rejected by the Lewiston Town Clerk with the response that "Death certificates are not public records." Prior to 1990, death certificates were considered pubic records in New York state.

However an amendment to New York State Public Health Law §4174, in that year, made death certificates confidential documents, disclosable only by a court order or to spouse of a decedent.