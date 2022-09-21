Lewiston Party House hearing postponed at "request of the defense"

Sep. 21—LEWISTON — A hearing set for Tuesday in the Lewiston "Party House" case was postponed.

The request for a postponement came from defense attorneys for the remaining defendants in the case. No reason was given for the defense request.

Prosecutors characterized the latest unexplained delay as "incredibly frustrating."

Lewiston Town Court Justice Hugh Gee scheduled a new hearing date for Oct. 4. Both prosectors and attorneys for defendants Gary Sullo and Jessica Long have indicated to Gee that the case is ready for trial.

Prosecutors are expected to press Gee to schedule a trial date at the October hearing.

Sullo and Long are accused of allowing and enabling booze- and pot-fueled teenage parties in a Mountain View Drive home that was shared by Sullo and his late wife, Tricia Vacant. The parties earned the residence the moniker of the "Lewiston Party House."

Vacanti had faced 41 counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the house parties. But the charges against her were "abated on account of her death" on July 3.

The circumstances surrounding Vacanti's death, at 51, have been murky. However, at a hearing on Aug. 30, Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Christine Sovoia told Gee that she had "carefully reviewed the death certificate" for Vacanti and was "satisfied with it."

Savioa did not, in open court, reveal the cause of death that was indicated on the certificate for Vacanti. The assistant DA also did not say who had provided the death certificate to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Brian Melber, who has appeared in the case on behalf of both Vacanti and Sullo has not comments on his client's dearth.

Vacanti had been accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to at least three teenage girls, who later claimed they were sexually assaulted in her home by her teenage son, Christopher Belter.

Sullo, 57, and Vacanti, were charged in 2019 with 19 combined counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the teen parties at their home. In January 2020, Niagara County prosecutors leveled an additional 22 counts of endangering and unlawful dealing against Vacanti and another eight counts of the same allegations against Sullo.

Long, 43, has been charged with single counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

The criminal cases against the three adults are companion proceedings to a criminal indictment that was filed against Belter. Belter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse for encounters with four teenaged girls that occurred during parties at the family's home in 2017 and 2018.

in November 2021, now retired Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Belter to eight years of probation. Murphy said that he had "agonized" and then prayed for guidance on how to sentence Belter, finally concluding prison time "would be inappropriate."

A month later, in December 2021, Murphy classified Belter as Level 3 sex offender. Level 3 is the most serious classification and legally indicates a "sexual predator." Belter was also declared a sexually violent offender.