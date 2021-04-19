Lewiston police arrest 15-year-old girl after Knox Street shooting

Apr. 19—LEWISTON — A 15-year-old female was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting on Knox Street that left a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Lewiston police, officers were called at 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 76 Knox St. after a reported shooting.

A press release issued by police stated the male was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, with the injury not considered life-threatening.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with elevated aggravated assault and will be transported to Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Police spokesman Dave St. Pierre said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name is not being released pending notification to family members.