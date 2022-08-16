Lewiston police arrest 2 suspects in connection with shots fired on Pierce Street

Aug. 16—LEWISTON — Two suspects were apprehended Monday in connection with a shooting on Pierce Street, said Derrick St. Laurent, police public information officer.

Micah Wyatt-Cannady, 18, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and a 17-year-old suspect from Massachusetts were arrested after they were found armed in a vehicle in the area of Bartlett Street.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. Though no injuries were reported, the exterior of the building sustained several bullet holes. Footage from city cameras in the area captured the suspects fleeing the scene following the shooting, said St. Laurent.

Later that afternoon, employees with the Lewiston Water Department observed a vehicle with several males armed and with face coverings run into another vehicle on Bartlett Street, said St. Laurent. When the vehicle was later located by police, the 17-year-old suspect brandished a handgun, attempted to flee and was arrested by officers and federal agents, according to St. Laurent.

Wyatt-Cannady was also in the vehicle, according to police, and was later linked to the Monday morning shooting by investigators and charged with reckless conduct with a firearm. The 17-year-old suspect was transported to Long Creek Youth Detention Facility.