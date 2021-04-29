Lewiston police arrest 3 juveniles in FunZ Trampoline Park melee

Apr. 29—LEWISTON — Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a melee at the FunZ Trampoline Park at the Lewiston Mall earlier this month.

The three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, all from Lewiston, were charged with assault, according to a Lewiston Police Department Facebook post Tuesday.

Because they are juveniles, police are not releasing their names.

Several other juveniles alleged to have been involved in the melee were issued criminal trespass warnings not to return to the business along with the three who were charged, according to the Facebook post.

"It is important to note that incidents such as these will not be tolerated by the business or by the Lewiston Police Department," police wrote in the Facebook post. "It is unfortunate for those children and families who were present and had to witness this type of dangerous and unacceptable behavior. Our thanks go out to the business and to those in our community who assisted in this investigation."

Police said staff at the business reported shortly after 8 p.m. April 3 that kids were "grabbing and punching at each other."

When police arrived, the "disturbance had quelled," according to Lt. David St. Pierre. He said several of the kids were leaving the area and the park was closing early.

Videos of the altercation were posted on social media and police were investigating to identify those involved.