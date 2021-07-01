Lewiston police arrest local man in bank robbery Wednesday afternoon

Jul. 1—LEWISTON — A local man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of robbing a bank on Sabattus Street of an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Nickolas King, 30, of Lewiston was charged with robbery and violating conditions of release from an earlier, unrelated charge. He was being held later Wednesday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Witnesses told police Auburn Savings bank at 325 Sabattus St. was robbed about 3 p.m. by a skinny white man wearing shorts, a ball cap and a checkered mask. They described the suspect as sporting a neck tattoo of a woman's name.

About 3:30 p.m., Lewiston Police Officer James Avery and his dog Payne tracked the suspect to the rear of the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, police said. King was questioned about the robbery and later charged.

According to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre, the suspect went into the bank and demanded cash, telling an employee he had a weapon, though none was shown. There were no reports of injury.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving an alarm from the bank, St. Pierre said. They fanned out across the neighborhoods in the area of Sabattus and Orange streets. Others scanned neighborhoods further out.

Some witnesses described seeing a man fleeing across a yard not far from the bank. After police detained the suspect, they continued collecting evidence from the bank as their investigation got underway.

The robbery remained under investigation later Wednesday.

Lewiston Police asked that anyone who may have been in the area or that may have witnessed anything possibly related to the robbery call 207-784-6421, #1.

A Lewiston police officer stands guard Wednesday in front of Auburn Savings bank at 325 Sabattus St. after it was robbed. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after behind the Lewiston Armory. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

