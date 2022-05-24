Lewiston Police arrest man after standoff closes Montello Street

May 24—LEWISTON — Police have arrested a man after a standoff on Montello Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department's Facebook page.

Chad Chandler, 42, of Greene, was charged with creating a police standoff and three counts of assaulting an officer, with more charges expected, the post said.

Lewiston Police were called to the scene of a barricaded person at 120 Montello St. at approximately 4 p.m. The Lewiston Police Department's negotiation team and mental health workers were also on the scene attempting to peacefully resolve the situation, according to an earlier post.

The street was closed down from College Street to Central Avenue from about 4 to 6 p.m. according to Facebook posts.