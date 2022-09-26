Lewiston police arrest suspect in shooting investigation

Sep. 26—LEWISTON — A judge on Monday set bail at $25,000 for a man charged in the shooting of a local man earlier this month.

Police arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30, on Saturday as a suspect in the Sept. 15 shooting of a 27-year-old man in the pelvis at an apartment complex at 64 Oxford Street.

The victim was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for his injury, which was considered not to be life-threatening and he was later released, police said.

Burnsworth, who is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on charges of elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating conditions of release, appeared in 8th District Court on Monday.

The assault charge is a felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Because the charges include felonies, he didn't enter a plea. For a felony charge to go to trial, a grand jury must hand up an indictment or the defendant must waive his right to grand jury review.

Judge Susan Oram assigned Burnsworth's case to a court-appointed attorney, who may file a motion for a bail hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews asked the judge to set bail at $25,000 cash and the judge agreed.

Bail conditions for Burnsworth include a prohibition on possession of dangerous weapons, including firearms, for which he can be searched at random, Judge Oram said.

Burnsworth also is barred from having alcohol or illegal drugs and can be searched if suspected of violating that condition.

He would be on house arrest and would only be allowed to leave for legal and medical appointments.

Burnsworth faces drug charges in other current cases.