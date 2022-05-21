Lewiston police continue to investigate downtown shootings

May 21—LEWISTON — Police are still investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night with possible links to a shootout last weekend during which a local man suffered a gunshot wound.

About 7:45 p.m. May 14, police were called to the area of Walnut and Pierce streets for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Investigators said they found spent shell casings at the scene from two firearms, indicating that two people had been shooting at one another.

A short time later, police were notified that a man had been dropped off at Central Maine Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the forearm. Police identified him as Issak Aliyow, a 23-year-old from Lewiston with a criminal history, including illegal drug furnishing from 2020.

Police said Aliyow refused to cooperate with detectives and the suspect who shot him remained unknown Friday.

Aliyow was released from the hospital shortly after he was treated for his wound, police said.

Meanwhile, around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Bates Street, near Maple and Blake streets, for reports of several shots fired.

At that scene, it was reported that someone inside a moving car was shooting at someone on the street. Police found more spent casings in the street but no shooting victim was found.

Police were continuing to investigate both shootings Friday.

They were also investigating a shooting earlier in the month that left a local man with a gunshot to his abdomen. In that incident, police responded to the report of gunshots about 8:15 p.m. May 2 in the area of Horton and Pine streets. When they arrived, they found Omar Mohamed Omar, 26, with a gunshot wound. Omar was treated at a hospital and later released.