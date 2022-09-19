Lewiston police continue search for suspect in Oxford Street shooting

Sep. 19—LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department is continuing its search for a suspect in a shooting last week on Oxford Street.

A post on the department's Facebook page reports Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30, of Lewiston is wanted in connection with Thursday's shooting at an apartment complex at 64 Oxford St. that left a 27-year-old man with a wound to the pelvis.

The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries not considered life-threatening.

Burnsworth is believed to be armed, according to police. Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or 207-513-3138.