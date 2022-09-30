Lewiston police cruiser damaged in crash with parked car

Sep. 30—LEWISTON — A police cruiser was likely totaled Friday afternoon in a crash on Pine Street.

Police said the officer operating the cruiser was driving about 2 p.m. with lights and sirens while responding to a report of a suspect fighting with police nearby. Witnesses said when a woman in a car pulled out from Howe Street and into the cruiser's path the officer swerved to avoid her and struck a vehicle parked at the curb.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released later Friday, police said. No one else was injured.

Police shut down a section of Pine Street while they began an investigation into the crash. The investigation was ongoing later Friday and no further information was available.