Lewiston police detain 'person of interest" after bank robbed Wednesday afternoon

Jun. 30—LEWISTON — Police had a local man in custody Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed on Sabattus Street.

Witnesses told police that Auburn Savings was robbed at about 3 p.m. by a skinny white man wearing shorts, a ball cap and a checkered mask. They described the suspect as sporting a neck tattoo of a woman's name.

At about 3:30 p.m., police located and detained a man a short distance away behind the Lewiston Armory. The suspect was being examined for possible medical issue, a witness said. Police described him as "a person of interest," but said he had not yet been charged.

According to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre, the suspect went into the bank and demanding cash, telling a bank employee that he had a weapon, though no weapon was shown. There were no reports of injury.

Police were at the scene moments after the heist was reported. They fanned out across the neighborhoods in the area of Sabattus and Orange streets. Others scanned neighborhoods further out as the search broadened.

Some witnesses described seeing a man fleeing across a yard not far from the bank. After police detained the suspect, they continued collecting evidence from the bank as their investigation got underway.

The name of the suspect was not available.

Lewiston Police asked that anyone who may have been in the area or that may have witnessed anything possibly related to the robbery call them at 207-784-6421 #1.

Auburn Savings is at 325 Sabattus St., on the corner of Orange Street across from St. Mary's Regional Medical center.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.