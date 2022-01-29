Lewiston police investigate gunfire in several locations

Jan. 29—LEWISTON — Police on Friday investigating a series of shootings in various parts of the city over two days.

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of College and Holland streets for reports from several people that gunshots had been heard. Investigators found shell casings in the street, police said, and indications are that the shots had been fired into the air from a moving vehicle.

Late Thursday, just after 11 p.m., gunshots were heard in the area of Sabattus Street and East Avenue, police said. However, no evidence was found at the scene.

On Friday, just after midnight, police went to 137 College St. for yet another report of gunfire. Investigators said they found evidence that a firearm had been discharged, but no other details were released.

Early Friday afternoon, police were tipped off to an abandoned vehicle in a Union Street parking lot that appeared to have been damaged by gunshots. Police impounded the vehicle and that incident remained under investigation.

Police said no injuries were reported in the shootings this week. However, on Jan. 22 a man was found with bullet wounds at Walnut and Pierce streets after gunfire was reported in that area about 8 p.m. The man, who was not identified, survived his injuries.

It was unknown if any of the recent gunplay was related to a shooting incident in Auburn on early Thursday.

Gunplay in Lewiston has been a problem for police all winter. In late December, downtown residents were rattled by a burst of gunfire in the Bartlett Street area. Police later said spent shell casings from two different caliber guns were found on a stretch of Bartlett between Ash and Pine streets, indicating a possible shootout between two or more people.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call to call 513-3001 or 784-6421.