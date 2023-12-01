Lewiston police investigate report of shots fired

Dec. 1—LEWISTON — Police were investigating Friday after gunfire was reported in the early morning hours in the area of Blake Street.

About 1:15 a.m., at least four gunshots were heard in the area of Dee's Market at 248 Blake St. Police responded immediately, but found little activity in the area.

Nobody was hurt, police said, and there was no immediate evidence that any buildings had been struck.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon. The situation remained under investigation.

