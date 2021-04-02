Lewiston police investigate reports of gunfire

Mark LaFlamme, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 2—LEWISTON — Gunfire was reported downtown early Thursday morning, but police found no evidence that shots had been fired.

Several people reported about midnight that they heard five or six shots being fired along Pine Street in the area of Shawmut and Howard streets.

There were no reports of anyone struck by gunfire, but police combed Pine Street and nearby neighborhoods for a shooter.

According to Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre, officers scoured the area for hours but found no shell casings or other signs that shots had been fired. Although several people reported hearing the shots, none claimed to have seen a shooter.

Police were continuing to investigate later Thursday.

Downtown residents have been rattled in recent weeks by pair of shootings in the area.

On the afternoon of March 22, shots were reported fired near Poirier's Market at 38 Walnut St. A day later, police arrested a 21-year-old local man on a charge of reckless conduct in connection with that incident.

On March 24, a building at 36 College St. was struck by bullets about 11 p.m. That shooting remains under investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

    Virginia's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, of Confederate generals could be removed.

  • Waymo CEO John Krafcik is leaving the self-driving-car company

    John Krafcik headed up Hyundai Motor North America and TrueCar before moving to Google's autonomous-driving project.

  • Alphabet Waymo self-driving unit CEO stepping down

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo said on Friday he was stepping down as chief executive and would be replaced by a pair of executives. John Krafcik, a long-time auto industry executive who has headed Waymo for more than five years, will stay on as an advisor, the company said. "This is a choice John has made after a long and successful career in the automotive industry," Waymo said in statement.

  • Police Officer William Evans, killed in Capitol car attack, was an 18-year veteran

    Capitol Police officers have still been recovering from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, which claimed the life of Officer Brian Sicknick, 42. Another died by suicide after the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest U.S. school district, targeted by massive ransomware attack

    Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the United States, said Thursday it had been the target of a massive ransomware attack, according to AP.Why it matters: In March, hackers encrypted some of the Fort Lauderdale-based district's data and demanded a $40 million cryptocurrency payment or they would erase the files and publish the personal information of students and employees online. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Broward said Thursday it made no extortion payment and that no personal information had been published online, according to AP.The district added that it is working with cybersecurity experts to shore up its computer systems and restore affected systems.The big pictures: Screenshots of negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and the hackers show that at one point the school district offered $500,000 to restore the data, according to WPTV, an NBC-affiliated television station.The attack briefly shutdown the district’s computer system in early March, but classes were not disrupted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims

    The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and apparently before opening fire chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside, authorities said Thursday. Among the victims of the “horrific massacre" Wednesday afternoon was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Our hearts today go out to the victims, and I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do everything in our power in the Orange County District Attorney’s office to get justice for these families," Spitzer said.

  • Italy approves new decree to keep cruise ships out of Venice lagoon

    Italy's government has ruled that large cruise ships and container vessels must not pass close to Venice's historic centre and should instead dock in a different location to preserve the famed lagoon. A decree approved late on Wednesday called for public consultations on building a terminal outside the lagoon where passenger vessels over 40,000 tons and container ships can berth without passing in front of Saint Mark's square. "Anyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been shocked to see these ships, hundreds of metres long and as tall as apartment buildings, passing through such fragile places," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday.

  • This Iceland volcano erupted for the first time in 6,000 years, and it could keep erupting for decades

    The volcano was dormant for 6,000 years before it erupted on March 19, 25 miles away from Reykjavik. The lava is moving slow enough for 10,000 visitors to see it up close. It could keep erupting for decades.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

    The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.

  • Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams is (probably) retiring, but the odd timing has many wondering if it's an elaborate prank

    Roy Williams is undoubtedly a college basketball icon, which makes the Hall of Famer's decision to retire on April Fools Day all the more perplexing.

  • Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open

    Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.

  • What transition looks like for trans youth, from puberty blockers to gender-affirming surgery

    Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.

  • Can Public Transit Survive the Pandemic? London's New Transport Commissioner Wants You to Believe It Can

    After overhauling NYC's subway system, Byford is on a mission to save London’s transit network from collapse

  • Clippers' Paul George playing through lingering foot pain: 'I got to figure it out'

    Clippers star Paul George still has pain in a toe on his right foot but is hoping to play through it, and allow the injury to heal, before the playoffs.

  • Jersey Street starts to fill with Red Sox fans

    Red Sox fans are ready for the team's home opener at Fenway Park.

  • How to encourage skeptical family members to get the COVID vaccine, according to a brain science expert

    Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.

  • Exclusive: Green light for vaccinated Britons to take overseas holidays

    Vaccinated Britons would avoid Covid tests and quarantine under government plans to allow foreign summer holidays. Boris Johnson is expected to signal on Monday that, when foreign travel is opened up, restrictions will be based on a traffic light system under which countries are rated red, amber or green according to their risk based on vaccination levels, Covid rates and prevalence of variants. All travellers returning to the UK will be expected to have pre-departure Covid tests irrespective of their vaccination status under proposals drawn up by the Government's global travel taskforce. However, The Telegraph understands that those who have been fully vaccinated with two jabs could need fewer tests after visiting low-risk countries. They may not have to quarantine for 10 days on return from medium-risk countries including popular Mediterranean destinations. "For amber countries, you would remove home quarantine. The debate is whether there will be any testing required instead of quarantine," said a government source. Details of how a vaccination certificate for travel could work are unlikely to be announced until the taskforce publishes its report on April 12. However, Mr Johnson hinted at the role of vaccinations on Thursday when he said: "There's definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports." So far, 4,948,635 people in the UK have been fully vaccinated, with a record 435,177 second doses having been given on April 1. To date, 31,301,267 first doses have been given.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • America Can't Wait for Legislators to Rein in Big Tech. The Biden Administration Must Focus on Antitrust

    NOVEMBER 17: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also testified remotely. President Biden faces challenges greater than any president since FDR.