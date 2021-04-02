Lewiston police investigate reports of gunfire

Apr. 2—LEWISTON — Gunfire was reported downtown early Thursday morning, but police found no evidence that shots had been fired.

Several people reported about midnight that they heard five or six shots being fired along Pine Street in the area of Shawmut and Howard streets.

There were no reports of anyone struck by gunfire, but police combed Pine Street and nearby neighborhoods for a shooter.

According to Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre, officers scoured the area for hours but found no shell casings or other signs that shots had been fired. Although several people reported hearing the shots, none claimed to have seen a shooter.

Police were continuing to investigate later Thursday.

Downtown residents have been rattled in recent weeks by pair of shootings in the area.

On the afternoon of March 22, shots were reported fired near Poirier's Market at 38 Walnut St. A day later, police arrested a 21-year-old local man on a charge of reckless conduct in connection with that incident.

On March 24, a building at 36 College St. was struck by bullets about 11 p.m. That shooting remains under investigation.