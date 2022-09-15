Lewiston police investigate shooting; man treated for gunshot injuries

Sep. 15—LEWISTON — Police and drug agents were on Oxford Street Thursday afternoon after a man was shot in the parking lot at Place Ste. Marie.

At about 3:45 p.m., police and rescue crews were sent to the apartment complex at 64 Oxford St. for a report that a 27-year-old man had been shot in the pelvis. A heap of bloody bandages could be seen in the alley that runs through the complex from the Chestnut Street side.

Police said the victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not immediately available.

Police said the victim and the shooter were known to one another. There was no immediate word of an arrest made in the case although police were interviewing a suspect.

"As of right now," said Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, "it appears the victim and suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting and this does not look to be a random attack."

By 3 p.m., the crime scene in front of the apartment complex was taped off with a group of police officers, detectives and drug agents huddled there reviewing evidence. Other officers interviewed potential witnesses near the crime scene, including those who retreated to the nearby parking lots between Oxford Street and Lincoln Street Alley.

The Lewiston Police Department's mobile crime scene van was at the scene as the investigation continued later Thursday.