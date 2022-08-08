Lewiston police investigate shot fired in Kennedy Park

Aug. 8—LEWISTON — Police say no one was injured Saturday night when a shot was fired in Kennedy Park.

A disturbance was reported about 7:25 p.m. Saturday at the Kennedy Park Gazebo, according to a Lewiston Police Department statement. A shot was fired during an argument among three people, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Charlie Weaver at (207) 513-3001, ext. 3321.