Lewiston police investigate shots fired at Poirier's Market

Mar. 22—LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department are investigating shots fired Monday afternoon at Poirier's Market at 38 Walnut St.

The police responded around 2:36 p.m. and found that shots were fired in that area. They did not report any injuries or possible motive.

Police said they believed a vehicle was involved to some extent in the shooting, and was driven from the area as police arrived. The operator soon abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police. A Lewiston Police K-9 unit was called to search for the driver, and a vehicle was towed from the scene.

No arrests have been reported, and police are continuing their investigation of the scene.

The Lewiston Police Department would like anyone with information about the shooting to call dispatch at 207-784-6421, extension 1 or contact Det. Thomas Murphy at 207-513-3001, extension 3352.