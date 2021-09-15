Lewiston police investigate weekend shooting

Sep. 15—LEWISTON — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 27-year-old local man with a wound in his arm.

Police said they were called just after 2 p.m. Sunday to lower Lisbon Street where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and saw a man bleeding and running down the street.

Investigators said the man, who has not been identified, was shot in the forearm. Police found him at the scene, but said he is not cooperating with the investigation and will not reveal who shot him, or what led to the confrontation.

The man was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.

The shooting brought evidence technicians to Lisbon Street and for the remainder of the day, a section of sidewalk near Chestnut Street was cordoned off as the investigation continued into the evening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been charged, and police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at (207) 513-3001.