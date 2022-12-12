Lewiston police investigating death on Pierce Street

Dec. 12—LEWISTON — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Sunday night inside a building at 108 Pierce St.

Lewiston police were joined by Maine State Police in their investigation as is standard for all deaths that may be considered homicides. By 4 p.m. Monday, State Police had released no details other than to confirm that they were assisting Lewiston police in a death investigation.

Several people who live on Pierce Street said police were at the scene most of the night and into Monday morning.

The four-story apartment house where the victim's body was found has been the source of trouble in the past. Earlier in the year, in January, police responded for a report of gunfire inside the building. A 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in that incident, but survived the shooting.

The woman who died Sunday night has not been identified. Several people close to the situation reported that the woman had been shot. Police did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.