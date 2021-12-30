Lewiston police investigating Wednesday night exchange of gunfire

Dec. 30—LEWISTON — Downtown residents were rattled by gunshots late Wednesday night, as at least two people exchanged gunfire on Bartlett Street.

Police said spent shell casings from two different caliber guns were found on a stretch of Bartlett between Ash and Pine streets.

No arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon, but Lewiston Police Spokesman Lt. Derek St. Laurent said the entire criminal division was working on the case.

There were no indications that anyone had been struck by gunfire, St. Laurent said.

One man who lives in the area said the confrontation seemed to involve between four and six young people, who fled in a car before police arrived.

Multiple witnesses reported several shots were fired. Some reported hearing a few, while others thought they heard as many as two dozen. One woman, who had been driving by at the time, said her husband counted 17 shots.

Police taped off a section of the street as their investigation got underway. The Lewiston Police mobile crime scene van was parked nearby as police secured the scene.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday.