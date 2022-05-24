Lewiston Police say a man was shot in the foot Tuesday morning

May 24—LEWISTON — A 22-year-old man was found early Tuesday with a gunshot in his foot, police said.

The man, whose identity police are not disclosing, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent released a statement that said police officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m. to the area of 50 Knox St. for a report of numerous shots fired.

Police found the victim in the street suffering from the gunshot wound.

"It appears only one victim was struck by gunfire," St. Laurent said.

Numerous spent shell casings were located in the area, St. Laurent said.

Police also discovered several vehicles and buildings in the area had been struck and damaged by the gunfire, he said.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Chrysler 200 fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, St. Laurent said. That vehicle was later located a short distance from the scene.

The investigation remains on going, St. Laurent said. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Brian Bourgoin at 513-5001, ext. 3317.