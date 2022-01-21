Lewiston Public Works, police come to aid of man with severed arm

Jan. 21—LEWISTON — Police and public works crews were credited with saving the life of a man who lost his arm in an apparent workplace accident on Park Street early Friday.

Witnesses said that shortly after 9 a.m., a man was seen stumbling along Maple Street carrying his severed arm, which had been cut off near the shoulder. Public works crews who were in the area stopped to help and called police and rescue crews.

Workers quickly applied a tourniquet while waiting for medics to arrive, according to Lewiston police Lt. Derek St. Laurent.

"That probably saved his life," St. Laurent said.

The victim, described as a young man, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he remained later Friday. Police were still working to identify the man Friday afternoon.

Several people reported that the man had lost his arm in an accident with a band saw at AK Market, a general merchandise store at 280 Park St. Police were able to follow a blood trail back to the business after the victim was found, St. Laurent said.

Since it may have been a workplace accident, police called for assistance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and an investigation was getting underway. Police were still trying to establish who owns the business Friday afternoon.

Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works, said the two workers who came to the aid of the victim, Cam Bernard and Bob Olsen, are both arborists trained in the use of tourniquets.

"It had to be divine intervention," she said, "because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks. It couldn't have been better guys for this kind of situation. I really hope it made a difference for that guy."

The victim was expected to survive, police said, but was still undergoing surgery at CMMC later Friday.