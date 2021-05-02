Lewiston-Queenston bridge runners face jail

May 2—BUFFALO — Two Michigan men are facing prison time after pleading guilty to charges stemming form a high-speed chase that went from Lewiston to Dunkirk.

Donyell Williams, 26, and Johnny Greer, 19, each pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of high speed flight from an immigration checkpoint before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. The charge carries carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a. $250,000 fine.

Federal prosecutors said that on March 5, at approximately 9:54 p.m., Williams was driving a Jeep Commander with Ohio license plates on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, with Greer as a passenger in the vehicle. As the pair drove toward the Customs and Border Protection checkpoint, they failed to stop for an inspection by agents.

Instead, Williams accelerated through a commercial truck lane and then drove around a tire deflating strip. While being pursued by CBP officers and New York State Police troopers, Williams drove on the I-190 south to I-90 west at speeds ranging from 95 to 110 mph.

A few hours later, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 6, the Jeep Commander was located on the side of the road in the vicinity of Dunkirk, and Williams and Greer were arrested.