Lewiston shooting victim no longer hospitalized

May 6—LEWISTON — A local man police found shot in the abdomen was not listed as a patient at the hospital he was taken to Monday night, according to a hospital spokesman.

Police said Omar Mohamed Omar, 26, had been taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Hospital spokesman Jim Cyr said Thursday Omar was not listed as a patient at that hospital.

Police responded to a report of gunshots about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Horton and Pine streets.

When they arrived at that location, police found Omar and had him taken to the hospital where he had been reported to be listed in stable condition on Monday.

Police said they didn't believe the incident had been a random attack.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Thursday that Omar had not been cooperating with the police investigation into the attack.

Investigators had been searching for suspects seen fleeing the area, and police also seized a vehicle believed to have been occupied by some of the people involved, according to St. Laurent.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Charlie Weaver at 207-513-3001, extension 3321.