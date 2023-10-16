Lewiston, state police investigate infant's death

Oct. 15—LEWISTON — Police responded to 709 Main St. just before 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of an infant who had died, according to officials.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was assisting the Lewiston Police Department in the investigation, which is standard procedure in a child's death.

Moss said further details were not available Sunday due to the ongoing investigation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected Monday to perform an autopsy on the infant, Moss said.