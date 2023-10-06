Lewiston Sun Journal

Oct. 6—LISBON — A man reportedly shot himself in the head Friday morning and a dead woman was found in the passenger seat of his car on Main Street.

Maine State Police said firefighters working at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station on Main Street heard a woman scream at about 7 a.m.

"As firefighters were drawn to the roadway they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun," according to Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. "Additional emergency responders were called to the scene and transported the male, 38-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Pittston, to Central Maine Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

"Emergency responders located a deceased female in the driver's seat of the vehicle at that time," according to the Friday evening news release. "The lower section of Main Street was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police detectives investigated the scene. The female victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta this morning where an autopsy was performed. The Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte of Lisbon Falls and ruled her death a homicide."

Authorities said Turcotte and Peterson had formerly been relationship together and that this was an "isolated incident." Police continued Friday night to investigate and reaffirm that there is no threat to the public.

