Lewiston Sun Journal

Sep. 25—LEWISTON — Five local juveniles have been identified as the vandals who broke into Longley School classrooms Saturday night, damaging items in a medical classroom and making messes in bathrooms, hallways and other areas, Lewiston schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said.

The five, who are not being identified by police due to their ages, forced their way in through a back window at the school at 145 Birch St. Some training items were lost, including mannequins used for medical programs that will have to be replaced, he said.

Staff spent Sunday cleaning up the mess so classes could resume Monday.

Fortunately, the school has been "vigilant" about locking spaces up when not in use so there were a number of areas the vandals could not get into, Langlais said.

Police have "already worked to catch those responsible," he said in an email sent to parents.

Longley School was also hit by vandals in June 2022, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

