Lewiston Sun Journal

May 31—FARMINGTON — A local man arrested Tuesday in a weekend robbery at the Irving store on Main Street had bail set at $2,500 Wednesday and was ordered not to return to any Irving store in Maine.

William F. Moholland, 55, of Farmington is accused of throwing hot coffee at a clerk as she opened the cash register late Sunday night and stealing about $153 from the store at 309 Main St., according to police

Moholland was arrested on a warrant charging felony robbery and misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking and assault, after a Wilton police officer recognized him Tuesday night at a convenience store in Wilton.

Judge Phillip Mohlar set bail at $2,500 at Moholland's initial appearance Wednesday at Farmington District Court via videoconference from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

Moholland went into the store to get coffee and proceeded to the register, according to a police affidavit filed by Farmington officer Christoph Mutschin at Farmington District Court.

Mutschin was shown a picture of Moholland when he went on patrol early Monday and recognized him from previous law enforcement encounters because of his facial hair. Moholland had been wearing a pink/red sweatshirt at the time of the robbery. Officer Ryan Rosie recovered the sweatshirt by the Farmington Skate Park on Prescott Street.

Mutschin also recognized the backward baseball cap on his head. The store surveillance video also showed Moholland pushing a bystander as he was running out of the store, according to the affidavit.

About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilton police officer Gerald Maccione saw Moholland at a local business in Wilton, arrested him and took him to the Farmington jail.

Moholland told the court Wednesday that he did not have any money.

"I have no source of income," he said.

State Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre asked for $5,000 bail; defense attorney Curtis Rice asked for $1,000.

Moholland's criminal history includes convictions for operating a snowmobile under the influence in 2009, two assaults in 2003, an OUI in 2002 and a manslaughter conviction in 1992 for which he was sentenced to 18 years in prison, St. Pierre told the court.

"It appears there is no amount of bail he could" make, unless someone helps him, Rice said. He noted that the officer identified him because he looked like someone the officer had dealt with previously.

Judge Mohlar appointed attorney George Hess to represent Moholland.

Moholland's next court date is July 18.

A conviction for robbery is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. A conviction for assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail. A conviction for theft is punishable by up to six months in jail.