Lewiston Sun Journal

Aug. 22—FARMINGTON — Two teenagers were charged Sunday with break-ins at three businesses and an attempted burglary at a fourth on Front Street last week.

The boys, a 13-year-old from Wilton and a 14-year-old from Chesterville, were each charged on three counts of burglary, one count of felony theft by unauthorized taking, two misdemeanor charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and four counts of criminal mischief, Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

Their names were not released because they are under the age of 18.

A third suspect is being sought in the case where an undisclosed amount of money was taken from three businesses.

The incidents occurred either late Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15.

Better Living Center posted on social media that it was one of the businesses burglarized. According to the post, a window was broken and cash, cash registers and cameras were stolen.

The other businesses were Big Sky Grill, Narrow Gauge Cinema and Depot Laundry.

Want to tune in for the 1st Republican presidential debate? Here's how to watch

Zuckerberg says a web version of X rival Threads will be available in a few days