Lewiston Sun Journal

Sep. 19—CARTHAGE — Four people were charged Monday afternoon with trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine after law enforcement officers executed search warrants at residences on Carthage Road.

Roughly 460 grams of drugs were seized with an estimated street value of $70,000, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

The weight is more than a pound.

"That is a huge amount," Nichols said. "I was shocked."

He said at the very least it will open people's eyes to what is going on in these very rural areas.

Victor Nunez-Mauriz, 23, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, Jennifer Nisby, 45, of Carthage, and Jody Morris, 47, of Carthage were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in 112 grams or more of cocaine and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Quinn Corkum, 26, of Jay was arrested on one charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

All four are being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. They are expected to appear before a judge via videoconference from the jail Wednesday to have bail set.

On Monday, Franklin County Detective Jacob Richards, members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed the search warrants.

The investigation was initiated by Patrol Deputy Austin Couture from information he received July 14. From there, Detective Richards began an investigation with assistance from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents.

A conviction for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

