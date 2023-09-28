Lewiston Sun Journal

Sep. 28—FARMINGTON — A Harrison man pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

Daniel Maxfield, 43, entered the plea Wednesday while sitting beside his attorney, Maurice Porter, in Franklin County Unified Court. Three misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Farmington police found Maxfield and Tina Alexander, 46, of Waterford sleeping in odd positions in a truck behind an Irving convenience store on Main Street on Jan. 13, according to a police affidavit filed with the court.

Officer Jonathan Parker walked around the truck and spotted items associated with drugs and knocked on the window to wake them up. At the time, Alexander was out on bail for a previous drug trafficking charge. Police found a crack pipe under her pantleg, according to the affidavit.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd spoke to Maxfield.

In a search of the truck, the officers found 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 0.5 grams of cocaine, 1.22 grams of crack cocaine and .98 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, along with several items of drug paraphernalia and an unloaded firearm and ammunition in the back seat, Assistant Attorney General Joshua Klein-Golden said.

The truck was parked within 1,000 feet of Hippach Field, which is a drug-free zone, he said.

Such zones prohibit illegal drug activity.

Prosecutors are waiting on drug test results, he said.

Judge Jennifer Archer accepted Maxfield's plea. He entered into a 18-month deferred sentencing agreement and if he complies with it he will be allowed to withdraw his plea and plead to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and pay a $400 fine. If he does not meet the requirements of the agreement he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Maxfield is due in court March 10, 2025.

Alexander's charges were dismissed in May, according to court documents.

Substitute teacher charged with assaulting student at Gray high school

Waterville driver who caused wrong-way wreck on I-295 charged with operating under influence, police say