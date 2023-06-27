Lewiston Sun Journal

Jun. 27—AUBURN — Police arrested Steven Patterson, 26, of Concord, New Hampshire, Monday evening for allegedly firing several shots at an occupied car during an altercation near Meineke Car Care at 199 Court St., police said in a Tuesday morning statement.

Patterson has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

The fray began when a group of young men in a car stopped near Meineke Car Care on Court Street, jumped out and started assaulting a man who had been walking by, one unnamed witness said.

The witness said that during a phone call with 911 while reporting the altercation they heard a couple of loud pops. The police dispatcher told her to get out of the area as quickly as she could, she said.

According to police, Patterson had been shooting at a vehicle.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, according to the statement.

Auburn Police Department declined to comment further on the investigation.