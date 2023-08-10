Lewiston Sun Journal

Aug. 10—AUBURN — A four-hour standoff with police early Thursday morning ended peacefully after a suspected drug trafficker was removed from a home on Poland Spring Road.

Police said they were called to a single-family house at 128 Poland Spring Road shortly before midnight Wednesday after receiving information that James Bourgoin, 38, was staying there. Bourgoin was the subject of a police investigation into illegal drug trafficking. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for probation revocation.

According to a statement from police early Thursday afternoon, officers knocked on the door and confirmed through the owner that Bourgoin was in the house and had possession of a firearm.

"Officers removed the homeowner and another male, taking them to a safe location. Officers also learned of another male that was still inside with Bourgoin and attempted to call the male out of the home using the public announcement system, but he did not exit," according to the police statement.

Police eventually contacted Bourgoin by phone, who told police the other male still in the home was his "hostage and only collateral."

Around 4 a.m., after several hours of negotiations, police said, both men left the home peacefully and surrendered to police. Bourgoin was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police said they confiscated a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five grams of fentanyl, 26 Suboxone strips, two Suboxone in pill form, a digital scale and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Bourgoin was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, creating a police standoff and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Auburn Police credited the Auburn Fire Department and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the incident.

