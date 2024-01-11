Lewiston takes first big step in Main Street update

Jan. 11—The city of Lewiston is looking for engineering firms to help it design a remodel of Main Street, signaling the start of a project that has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.

The revamp between First and 11th streets would include an update to underground infrastructure like water and sewer lines — some of which are more than a century old and well beyond their expected lifespans — new stormwater infrastructure, and remediation of tunnels, or sidewalk vaults, beneath sidewalks.

Surface work would include paving, sidewalk and curb updates, streetscaping, traffic flow work, traffic signs and signals and could include a roundabout.

Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson estimated the project will cost $20 million to $40 million depending on what is included. It will be done in phases and although it is sure to interfere with Main Street businesses, it will be designed to minimize disruptions.

Mayor Dan Johnson wants to use bonds to fund the work. For the past few years, the Lewiston City Council has set aside about $1.5 million to $1.7 million annually to build up capacity for transportation projects. Johnson said bonding, or borrowing the money, and using the capacity to make payments allows the city to start the work much sooner than it would if it scrimped and saved for decades.

"We are just trying to position ourselves to start these projects within a couple of years if we can," the mayor said.

Voters will get a say in the matter. Idaho law requires cities to seek voter approval before they take on debt. To help inform their decision, earlier this week the city requested engineering firms to submit statements of qualifications — resumes of sorts outlining their expertise and experience in infrastructure work. The city will eventually choose a firm to begin engineering and design work.

Dustin Johnson said the company will initially deliver a design that is about 30% complete, which is far enough along to determine what will be included, how the project will be carried out and a rough cost estimate.

"So we would take this package and say, 'Voters, would you approve us to bond this $1.7 million of revenue that we've been putting away since 2020, to bond against that revenue, to construct the project?' "

He said even though Main Street looks appealing, there are hidden problems that need to be addressed. "We've put a lot of lipstick on this pig. And it's kind of wearing out, there's not much left on it."

The city is routinely working on the underground infrastructure in the area that is prone to problems because of its age.

But it is a difficult project. The city has either started work or done design work on each of its other major transportation corridors, including 21st Street, Thain Road, Bryden Avenue and Snake River Avenue.

"Main Street is a complicated project, which is why it's probably the last one that we looked at taking on," Dustin Johnson said. "There's water infrastructure, sewer infrastructure, stormwater, streetscape, sidewalk vaults, boulevard trees, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps — all of that stuff that needs to be done with it."

But Johnson noted there are other funding sources available both within the city's control such as the fees it charges residents and business and outside sources such as grants that can help pay for some of the work.

He said the city would like to seek voter approval for bonding as soon as this fall or by the spring of 2025, while noting that is an aggressive time line. Either way, he said starting on the design work is a milestone for the project that has long been stalled at the idea stage.

"This is something of a turning point. We are done talking concepts, we are actually doing something that can be constructed," he said. "We are done playing with crayons."

