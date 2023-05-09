Lewiston teen charged with rape

May 9—A 16-year-old Lewiston teenager has been charged with rape and will be tried as an adult.

Pierson Z. Rutherford was charged with felony rape where the victim resists but is overcome by force or violence. Although he is being charged as an adult, he was released to the custody of juvenile detention.

Lewiston police were contacted by the alleged victim's father with a report of a sex offense. The alleged victim then agreed to talk with Lewiston police without her father present. In the interview, she told the officer she and Rutherford formerly had a dating relationship, had broken up but remained friends. The alleged crime took place March 31 when the female, another friend and Rutherford were at a home and then the alleged victim and Rutherford went to his home in Lewiston, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim told the officer that she had been using marijuana, according to the report, and when they arrived at Rutherford's home they went to his bedroom. She said that they were playing on their phones but Rutherford allegedly kept trying to get on top of her, but she told him no. Rutherford reportedly became more physical and allegedly forced her into sex, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim then kicked Rutherford, yelled at him while saying no and began to cry, which reportedly made Rutherford cry as well. Rutherford allegedly told her he was sorry and tried to console her, but she told him she wanted to leave, according to the affidavit.

Later, after Rutherford's parents became aware of the incident, Rutherford allegedly messaged the victim through social media and asked her why she was accusing him. Later the officer obtained the messages where she accuses him of raping her and Rutherford denies it. In another message, Rutherford allegedly states he talked to another person about the incident saying that it got "out of hand" and he would "play dumb and cover it up." The alleged victim's parents also found the messages between Rutherford and the alleged victim, according to the affidavit.

Rutherford was arrested by Lewiston police Thursday. He didn't answer any questions from detectives and asked to speak with his lawyer, according to the affidavit. He made his initial appearance on the charges via Zoom on Friday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Tom Clark, of Clark & Feeney Attorneys at Law, was hired as Rutherford's defense attorney. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith requested Rutherford be charged as an adult over the objection of Clark. Smith argued the rape charge is an automatic waiver to adult court because the defendant is older than 14 years old, and Ramalingam agreed with the prosecution, according to court documents.

Rutherford's bond was set at $15,000. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum of life in prison as well as $50,000 fine. His next court appearance is set for May 15.

