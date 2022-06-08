Lewiston toddler revived by four Narcan doses

Jun. 8—LEWISTON — It took four doses of Narcan to revive a toddler who overdosed on suspected illegal opioids, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The 1 1/2-year-old boy was found lifeless Sunday night at a Knox Street address by police officers who responded to a phone call, Deputy District Attorney Neil McLean told a judge during a videoconference hearing at 8th District Court.

The boy's mother, Khadija Aden, 20, of Bates Street appeared in court by Zoom Wednesday from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

She pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges: endangering the welfare of a child and violation of condition of release.

Aden also denied she violated conditions of release while on bail.

Judge Susan Driscoll ordered Aden be held without bail pending a hearing on a motion to revoke her bail that is scheduled for next month.

McLean said Wednesday that Aden had been free on bail on a charge of criminal threatening in which she allegedly chased someone with a knife. She also faces an assault charge in connection with that earlier incident, he said.

She told police shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, when they responded to a phone call about a child overdose, that her son had ingested a 30 mg tablet of Percocet, a prescription narcotic, that had been left on a paper plate next to a bed, McLean said.

An officer administered 4 mg of Narcan on the boy before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, McLean said.

Aden declined to speak to officers at that point to provide them with any additional information that would have helped them determine how to treat the child medically, McLean said.

In all, it took four doses of Narcan for the infant to recover from the apparent overdose, McLean said.

A urinalysis test performed at the hospital "seemed to suggest that it was not Percocet that was found inside the child's system," McLean said.

During a search of the apartment where the boy was found unresponsive, officers found a baggie with 1.1 grams of a substance that was tested, McLean said.

That test was inconclusive, he said.

"However, generally the inconclusive test is something that happens when law enforcement or the Maine Drug Enforcement (Agency) is dealing with generally fentanyl or heroin," he said.

Testing of those drugs is continuing, he said.

Defense attorney Kelly McMorran said Aden is a high school student who has no income and has lived in this country since she was 2 years old.

The boy is her only child, McMorran said.

"She says she would never do anything to harm him to the extent that anything of this nature occurred," McMorran said. "It certainly was an accident."

Aden told McMorran she believed the drug ingested by her son was a Percocet.

She's not a flight risk and has family living in the area, McMorran said.

Driscoll set bail on the new charges at $500 cash.

The boy was taken into custody by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which said Aden may be eligible for supervised visits, McMorran told the judge.

Judge Driscoll said Aden may have contact with her son as allowed by DHHS.

If Aden is released after her bail revocation hearing next month, she will be barred from having any illegal drugs or prescription drugs without a proper prescription, which must be kept in a child-proof container. She can be searched for those drugs if she's suspected of having them.

Aden must abide by a curfew, which she is alleged to have violated on Sunday night from prior bail conditions.