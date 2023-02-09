Lewiston woman charged in baby stroller fire

Feb. 8—AUBURN — A Lewiston woman was charged Tuesday with arson in connection with a child's stroller that had been set on fire and discovered by police.

Kris Burgess, 32, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The grand jury also charged Burgess with criminal mischief and terrorizing, each misdemeanor count punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

A third misdemeanor charge, violating condition of release, carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

Investigators said Burgess had no connection to the stroller but she apparently lit it on fire as the stroller sat on an outdoor porch on Nov. 24, 2022.

Officers at the scene quickly doused the flames before they could spread.

According to a police statement, there was evidence that accelerants had been poured on the porch, but hadn't been ignited.

Police learned a suspicious woman had been seen wandering in the area shortly before the stroller was found burning.

An investigation led police to Burgess.

In September, she had been arrested in Auburn on charges of assaulting an officer, assault, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, violation of conditions of release and refusal to submit to arrest.

Those charges are pending.

She is being held at Androscoggin County Jail where she was served with a warrant on the grand jury charges Tuesday.